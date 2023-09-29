WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

The line: Jack Beatty on the sources of white working-class anxiety

23:47
Download Audio
Resume
September 29, 2023
facebookEmail
Matthew Atha, a 54 year old apprentice, does steel work at Ironworkers local 29 during an apprenticeship in Dayton, Ohio, on October 24, 2022. - In the face of the rising prices that are crushing this election campaign, Joe Biden is hammering home his message: the tens of billions of dollars voted on by the Democrats will revive American manufacturing and its &quot;good-paying jobs.&quot; He is trying to reconnect with the white working class, which has been largely lost to a Democratic Party that has long supported free trade. But in Ohio, where Donald Trump came out on top in the last two presidential elections, inflation and a deep sense of disenfranchisement are hampering this strategy. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
Matthew Atha, a 54 year old apprentice, does steel work at Ironworkers local 29 during an apprenticeship in Dayton, Ohio, on October 24, 2022. - In the face of the rising prices that are crushing this election campaign, Joe Biden is hammering home his message: the tens of billions of dollars voted on by the Democrats will revive American manufacturing and its "good-paying jobs." He is trying to reconnect with the white working class, which has been largely lost to a Democratic Party that has long supported free trade. But in Ohio, where Donald Trump came out on top in the last two presidential elections, inflation and a deep sense of disenfranchisement are hampering this strategy. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

On Point News analyst Jack Beatty explores Donald Trump's appeal to voters who see their dignity affronted daily.

Plus, a searing message for Democrats and President Biden from one Black voter who polls indicate is far from alone.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Jack Beatty News Analyst, On Point
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close