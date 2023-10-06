WBUR
'I voted my district': Jack Beatty on who the McCarthy ousters represent

28:06
Resume
October 06, 2023
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Jack Beatty on what stands out about the districts of the eight representatives who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Also, listeners respond to last week’s episode about ‘the line’ — the feeling many working-class Americans have about being left behind.

On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us what stands to him out about the districts of the eight representatives who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Also, listeners respond to last week's episode about 'The line' — the feeling many working-class Americans have about being left behind.

Jack Beatty News Analyst, On Point
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

