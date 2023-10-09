A new approach to science rooted in Indigenous tradition

The National Science Foundation has funded its first ever research hub focused on Indigenous knowledge.

This $30 million investment will fund projects from ancient clam-farming to mapping climate change on tribal lands.

"At its root trying to bring community and place back into science in a more effective and ethical way," Jon Woodruff says.

Western science has long viewed Indigenous practices as something different, apart, guided more by belief than scientific reason. The new center takes a totally different approach - where science partners with Indigenous knowledge rather than ignore it.

"This is not solely for indigenous peoples. This is designed to benefit all," Bonnie Newsom says. "When we start pulling various knowledges out of marginalized places and begin to integrate it with Western science, that only strengthens our sciences."

Today, On Point: A new approach to science rooted in ancient traditions.

Guests

Bonnie Newsom, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Maine. She co-leads the Center for Braiding Indigenous Knowledges and Science (CBIKS).

Jon Woodruff, professor of sediment and coastal dynamics in the Earth Geographic and Climate Science Department at University of Massachusetts Amherst. He’s also co-leads the Center for Braiding Indigenous Knowledges and Science (CBIKS)

Also Featured

Marco Hatch, a marine ecologist at Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA.

Rebecca Ferrell, the program director in the social behavioral and economic sciences at the National Science Foundation.