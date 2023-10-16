Hamas: A history lesson

The Palestinian organization Hamas, created in 1987, gained support because it took up armed resistance against Israel. They also got into politics.

"Hamas continued to rise, building its support and its success on the failures of others, be they the Israeli government and the Palestinian national movement," Khaled Hroub says.

In 2006, they ran for office.

"That was a turning point when they participated in the Palestinian elections and they won them, surprising everybody, including maybe the movement itself," Hroub says.

Now, Israel has vowed to put an end to Hamas.

"Let's assume that Hamas is crushed. Where should all these groups go? The weapons, the people, the leaders," Hroub says.

"So I think they will regroup under another new name, more extreme, more radical, if you like."

Today, On Point: The history and future of Hamas.

Guests

Khaled Hroub, professor at Northwestern University in Qatar. Research Associate at Centre of Islamic Studies at the University of Cambridge

Michael Eisenstadt, director of the military & security studies program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

