How elites captured the social justice movement

After the murder of George Floyd, mass protests, swelling public support for Black Lives Matter, even corporate action seemed to indicate a major upswing in the social justice movement.

"Then just all of a sudden it just seemed to be over," Freddie deBoer, writer and academic, says.

deBoer says the progressive left should have seen that coming.

Today, On Point: Race, class and elite capture of the social justice movement.

Guest

Freddie deBoer, writer and academic. Author of "How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement."

Also Featured

Christopher Stout, associate professor in the school of public policy at Oregon State University.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement" by Freddie deBoer. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.