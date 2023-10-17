WBUR
On Point
How elites captured the social justice movement

47:18
October 17, 2023
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
After the murder of George Floyd, mass protests, swelling public support for Black Lives Matter, even corporate action seemed to indicate a major upswing in the social justice movement.

"Then just all of a sudden it just seemed to be over," Freddie deBoer, writer and academic, says.

deBoer says the progressive left should have seen that coming.

Today, On Point: Race, class and elite capture of the social justice movement.

Guest

Freddie deBoer, writer and academic. Author of "How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement."

Also Featured

Christopher Stout, associate professor in the school of public policy at Oregon State University.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement" by Freddie deBoer. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.

This program aired on October 17, 2023.

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

