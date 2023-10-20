WBUR
100 is the new 65: The new world of super-aging

47:02
October 20, 2023
(The Good Brigade/Getty Images)
(The Good Brigade/Getty Images)

Half of 5-year-olds in America today can expect to live be 100 years old. Which means we're heading toward a future where "super-aging" could be the norm.

How do we live with purpose and meaning for 100 years?

"There are things that we must do today to make sure that those bonus tomorrows are worth living," William J. Kole says.

Today, On Point: Everything that has to change when 100 is the new 70.

Guests

William J. Kole, journalist. Author of "The Big 100: The New World of Super-Aging."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "The Big 100: The New World of Super-Aging." Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This program aired on October 20, 2023.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

