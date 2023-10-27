Hundreds of Catholics are in Rome for a major meeting about the future of the church. For the first time, women and laypeople are invited — and have a vote.

"This is an enormous shift, bottom-up, grassroots, trying to pay attention to what people are saying," Cathleen Kaveny says.

They’re considering women deacons, blessings for same-sex unions, and marriage for priests. But are big changes possible?

"There are too many people in the church that say, 'Oh, well, it takes centuries for these things to happen.' I'm sorry, we don't have centuries. We have to change. We have to move forward," Fr. Tom Reese says.

And what’s at stake?

"A civil war, a theological war and so on, where Catholics cannot share the same church," Massimo Faggioli says. "This is not good. The Catholic church is very fragile. It could break."

Today, On Point: The Catholic Church considers its future.

Guests

Cathleen Kaveny, Darald and Juliet Libby professor in Boston College’s Theology Department and Law School.

Fr. Don Bosco Onyalla, editor-in-chief of the Association for Catholic Information in Africa, a service of EWTN, or the Eternal Word Television Network. Priest.

Fr. Tom Reese, senior analyst at Religion News Service. Jesuit priest.

Also Featured

Ashley McGuire, senior fellow with The Catholic Association.