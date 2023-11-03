Unintended consequences: Jack Beatty on the political legacy of the 1965 Immigration Act

Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us why he thinks the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, and the subsequent rise in immigration, shapes today’s politics, and growing anti-democratic sentiment.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.