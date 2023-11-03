WBUR
Unintended consequences: Jack Beatty on the political legacy of the 1965 Immigration Act

45:29
November 03, 2023
    (Original Caption) 10/4/1965- New York, NY- Bright skies was the setting as United States President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the new, liberalized U.S. Immigration bill into law. Attending the ceremony on Liberty Island, which is the home of &quot;Miss Liberty,&quot; was a host of New York City, State and National Officials. Here, surrounding the President (L-R) are: Vice President Hubert Humphrey; the First Lady; Mrs. Mike Mansfield (wife of the Senate Majority Leader); Senator Ted Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy.
    Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us why he thinks the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, and the subsequent rise in immigration, shapes today’s politics, and growing anti-democratic sentiment.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

    The Jackpod: Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook

