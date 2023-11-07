WBUR
How private equity is changing American health care

47:13
November 07, 2023
Private equity and your doctor's office.

A private equity firm in Texas has been buying up anesthesiology businesses, promising greater efficiencies and lower costs.

Now, the FTC is suing the firm for monopolistic practices that it says harm patients' health and their pocketbooks.

Today, On Point: How private equity is changing American health care.

Guests

Gretchen Morgenson, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior financial reporter for the NBC News Investigative Unit. Author of "These Are the Plunderers: How Private Equity Runs―and Wrecks―America."

Brendan Ballou, federal prosecutor and former special counsel for private equity at the Department of Justice. Author of "Plunder: Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America."

Also Featured

Julian Gill, medical reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

Dr. Marco Fernandez, president, Midwest Anesthesia Partners in the greater Chicago area. President, Association for Independent Medicine.

This program aired on November 7, 2023.

