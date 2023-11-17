Asian Americans and their experience with higher education.

It’s not all about the stereotype of high achievers and elite universities.

Today, On Point: Debunking myths about the Asian American academic experience

Guest

Julie J. Park, associate professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park. Author of "Race on Campus: Debunking Myths with Data" and "When Diversity Drops: Race, Religion, and Affirmative Action in Higher Education."

Also Featured

Sen. Susan Pha, Minnesota state senator representing the 38th district. Second Hmong woman elected to the Minnesota Senate.

Misha Shahid, graduate student at the University of Connecticut studying political science. President and founder of AAPI Wellness.

Samuel Song, professor and director of the school psychology program at San Diego State University.

Simon Wong, On Point listener in Los Angeles, California. Software engineer and a father of two.

Albus Du, On Point listener in College Park, Maryland.