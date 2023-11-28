WBUR
The legacy of the 1993 Oslo Accords

47:09
November 28, 2023
US President Bill Clinton (C) stands between PLO leader Yasser Arafat (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin (L) as they shake hands for the first time, on September 13, 1993 at the White House in Washington DC, after signing the historic Israel-PLO Oslo Accords on Palestinian autonomy in the occupied territories. AFP PHOTO J.DAVID AKE (Photo by J. DAVID AKE / AFP) (Photo by J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)
September 13, 1993 was a milestone in the Arab-Israeli peace process. Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin promised peace.

They had signed the first of the Oslo Accords. Though oft referenced now, the truth is, Oslo was an interim peace agreement meant to pave the way to a permanent peace which never happened.

"You build a bridge of ropes for five years. You drive on it and go on it for 30 years. You are surprised that it is not exactly as it was then, and you are celebrating?" says Yossi Beilin, key initiator of the Oslo Accords.

Today, On Point: From Oslo to today, learning from Arab-Israeli peace talks that failed.

Guests

Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister from 1992 to 1995. Key initiator of the Oslo Accords.

Omar Dajani, Professor at the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. Served as legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in peace talks with Israel from 1999 to 2001.

This program aired on November 28, 2023.

