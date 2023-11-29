How foreign authoritarian rule reaches into the U.S.

The U.S. government says authoritarian regimes are threatening, coercing and even attempting to kidnap and murder citizens living in the U.S.

The FBI calls it transnational repression.

"It's big and it appears to be getting bigger over the last few years," the FBI's Roman Rozhavsky said.

"We've never seen a concerted campaign by certain governments where they're putting the full force of their intelligence services and all their capabilities on it."

Today, On Point: How foreign authoritarian rule reaches into American society.

Enes Kanter Freedom, Turkish-American professional basketball player. He played for the NBA with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yana Gorokhovskaia, senior research analyst at the non-profit advocacy group Freedom House. Her work focuses on transnational repression in the U.S. and around the world.

Find a link to Freedom House’s most recent report on transnational repression here.

Roman Rozhavsky, section chief in the FBI’s counterintelligence division.

Find a link to the FBI’s website on transnational repression, including information on how to report your experiences here.

Lucy Usoyan, Kurdish-American protester.

“Leslie," Chinese political activist living in the U.S.