WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

How foreign authoritarian rule reaches into the U.S.

47:35
Download Audio
Resume
November 29, 2023
facebookEmail
President Joe Biden of the United States of America (L) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey talk during the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden of the United States of America (L) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey talk during the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The U.S. government says authoritarian regimes are threatening, coercing and even attempting to kidnap and murder citizens living in the U.S.

The FBI calls it transnational repression.

"It's big and it appears to be getting bigger over the last few years," the FBI's Roman Rozhavsky said.

"We've never seen a concerted campaign by certain governments where they're putting the full force of their intelligence services and all their capabilities on it."

Today, On Point: How foreign authoritarian rule reaches into American society.

Guests

Enes Kanter Freedom, Turkish-American professional basketball player. He played for the NBA with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yana Gorokhovskaia, senior research analyst at the non-profit advocacy group Freedom House. Her work focuses on transnational repression in the U.S. and around the world.

Find a link to Freedom House’s most recent report on transnational repression here.

Roman Rozhavsky, section chief in the FBI’s counterintelligence division.

Find a link to the FBI’s website on transnational repression, including information on how to report your experiences here

Also Featured

Lucy Usoyan, Kurdish-American protester.

“Leslie," Chinese political activist living in the U.S.

This program aired on November 29, 2023.

Related:

Headshot of Stefano Kotsonis

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close