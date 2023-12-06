Parents have delicate conversations on tough topics with their kids — about intimacy, violence, even the meaning of life.

Now, kids want to talk about climate change.

Parents, are you prepped for that talk?

"Parents need help. ... There’s so many hard conversations," Harriet Shugarman, executive director of ClimateMama, says. "But if we can empower kids to be part of the solutions, then we’re well on our way."

Today, On Point: How to talk to kids about climate change.

Guests

Elizabeth Rush, teaches creative nonfiction writing at Brown University. Author of "The Quickening: Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth" and "Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore."

Harriet Shugarman, executive director of ClimateMama. Author of "How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change: Turning Angst into Action."

Also Featured

Kottie Christie-Blick, climate change education consultant and former teacher.