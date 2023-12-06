WBUR
How to talk to kids about climate change

Students in New York demonstrating on the 20th September Climate Strike, part of a worldwide day of climate strikes on 20th September 2019. The event is being held three days before the city hosts the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit. (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)
Parents have delicate conversations on tough topics with their kids — about intimacy, violence, even the meaning of life.

Now, kids want to talk about climate change.

Parents, are you prepped for that talk?

"Parents need help. ... There’s so many hard conversations," Harriet Shugarman, executive director of ClimateMama, says. "But if we can empower kids to be part of the solutions, then we’re well on our way."

Today, On Point: How to talk to kids about climate change.

Guests

Elizabeth Rush, teaches creative nonfiction writing at Brown University. Author of "The Quickening: Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth" and "Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore."

Harriet Shugarman, executive director of ClimateMama. Author of "How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change: Turning Angst into Action."

Also Featured

Kottie Christie-Blick, climate change education consultant and former teacher.

This program aired on December 6, 2023.

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

