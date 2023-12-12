What happened to Sports Illustrated?

Sports Illustrated recently pulled author profiles and articles from its website after reporting found they were generated by AI.

What does the incident tell us about AI in journalism today?

Today, On Point: SI's continued decline and the rise of AI in journalism.

Guests

Maggie Harrison, writer for Futurism. Author of the recent article “Sports Illustrated Published Articles by Fake, AI-Generated Writers."

Richard Deitsch, media reporter for The Athletic. Previously worked for 20 years for Sports Illustrated. Host of the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast.

Also Featured

Lynn Walsh, assistant director at Trusting News. Former ethics chair and national president for the Society of Professional Journalists.