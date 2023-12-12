WBUR
On Point
What happened to Sports Illustrated?

47:18
October 16, 1972 Sports Illustrated cover and signed limited edition Wilt Chamberlain sports porcelain figurine on display during the press preview at Sotheby's Auction House on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
October 16, 1972 Sports Illustrated cover and signed limited edition Wilt Chamberlain sports porcelain figurine on display during the press preview at Sotheby's Auction House on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated recently pulled author profiles and articles from its website after reporting found they were generated by AI.

What does the incident tell us about AI in journalism today?

Today, On Point: SI's continued decline and the rise of AI in journalism.

Guests

Maggie Harrison, writer for Futurism. Author of the recent article “Sports Illustrated Published Articles by Fake, AI-Generated Writers."

Richard Deitsch, media reporter for The Athletic. Previously worked for 20 years for Sports Illustrated. Host of the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast.

Also Featured

Lynn Walsh, assistant director at Trusting News. Former ethics chair and national president for the Society of Professional Journalists.

This program aired on December 12, 2023.

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

