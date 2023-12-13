80% of Gazans have been displaced from their homes. Food, sanitation, and healthcare are harder, and harder to find. Global calls for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire are growing.

Peter Beinart says a ceasefire is essential for Israel's own long-term security.

Aaron David Miller counters that a ceasefire would play directly into the hands of Hamas.

Today, On Point: Is there a path to ceasefire in Gaza?

Guests

Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnagie Endowment for International Peace. Former State Department Middle East Advisor, Negotiator and Analyst.

Peter Beinart, author of the Beinart Notebook on Substack. Editor-at-large at Jewish Currents. Professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York.