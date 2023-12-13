WBUR
Is there a path to ceasefire in Gaza?

47:36
Palestinians are walking amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, during a truce in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Palestinians are walking amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, during a truce in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

80% of Gazans have been displaced from their homes. Food, sanitation, and healthcare are harder, and harder to find. Global calls for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire are growing.

Peter Beinart says a ceasefire is essential for Israel's own long-term security.

Aaron David Miller counters that a ceasefire would play directly into the hands of Hamas.

Today, On Point: Is there a path to ceasefire in Gaza?

Guests

Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnagie Endowment for International Peace. Former State Department Middle East Advisor, Negotiator and Analyst.

Peter Beinart, author of the Beinart Notebook on Substack. Editor-at-large at Jewish Currents. Professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York.

This program aired on December 13, 2023.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

More from On Point

