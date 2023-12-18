On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Is shoplifting getting worse in the U.S.?

47:19
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Anti-theft locked merchandise on shelves with customer service button at CVS pharmacy, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Anti-theft locked merchandise on shelves with customer service button at CVS pharmacy, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You've seen baby formula and razor blades locked behind plastic cases. Retailers say it's partly because of a rise in shoplifting.

But analysts say there’s no clear data to back up that claim.

"The issue when you drill down into the data is just that it's very difficult to see and to determine whether there's actually been any rise in shoplifting or retail theft," Reuters reporter Katherine Masters says.

Today, On Point: Is shoplifting really getting worse?

Guests

Katherine Masters, Reporter covering retail for Reuters.

Alexis Piquero, Professor of criminology at the University of Miami. Former director of the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Also featured

David Johnston, Vice president of Asset Protection and Retail Operations for the National Retail Federation.

William Scott, Chief of Police for the San Francisco Police Department.

This program aired on December 18, 2023.

Related:

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close