How Big Oil helped push the idea of a 'carbon footprint'

Oil pump jack on Great Plains, southeastern Wyoming. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Oil pump jack on Great Plains, southeastern Wyoming. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Your carbon footprint. Plug in your lifestyle to an online calculator, and instantly find out how much you are impacting the climate. It individualizes the climate crisis, so you focus on yourself, rather than the petrochemical companies pumping fossil fuels out of the ground.

If that's politically convenient for Big Oil, it's because the carbon footprint concept was popularized in part by oil giant BP.

"They don’t want to talk about their product and they don’t want to talk about the impact of their decisions on the public. It’s shifting responsibility to individual consumers," says Duncan Meisel.

And the creation of the carbon footprint idea isn't the only place oil companies are shaping public opinion.

Today, On Point: Big Oil's big PR.

Guests

Geoffrey Supran, Professor of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Miami, where he directs the Climate Accountability Lab.

Amy Westervelt, Climate journalist. Head of the investigative newsroom Drilled.

Also Featured

Duncan Meisel, Executive Director of Clean Creatives.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

