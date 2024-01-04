On Point
How an effort to cut credit card fees could impact your credit card points

47:30
This illustration picture shows debit and credit cards arranged on a desk on April 6, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Congress is looking to cut fees that credit card companies charge merchants for processing payments. But if that happens, credit card companies say rewards programs will suffer.

"If merchants chose to lower prices because their overhead is decreased, that could be great for consumers," Sara Rathner says. "On the other hand, there's no requirement to do this. Merchants could just pocket the extra money."

Today, On Point: The Credit Card Competition Act – and what it could mean for what’s in your wallet.

Guests

Sara Rathner, credit card expert for NerdWallet. Author of "What to Expect if the Credit Card Competition Act Passes."

Richard Hunt, executive chairman of the Electronic Payments Coalition, a lobbying group that represents big banks, credit unions and payment card networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Morgan Harper, director of policy and advocacy at the American Economic Liberties Project.

Also Featured

Ben Williams, credit card points evangelist.

This program aired on January 4, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Anthony Brooks

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

