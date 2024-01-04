How an effort to cut credit card fees could impact your credit card points

Congress is looking to cut fees that credit card companies charge merchants for processing payments. But if that happens, credit card companies say rewards programs will suffer.

"If merchants chose to lower prices because their overhead is decreased, that could be great for consumers," Sara Rathner says. "On the other hand, there's no requirement to do this. Merchants could just pocket the extra money."

Today, On Point: The Credit Card Competition Act – and what it could mean for what’s in your wallet.

Guests

Sara Rathner, credit card expert for NerdWallet. Author of "What to Expect if the Credit Card Competition Act Passes."

Richard Hunt, executive chairman of the Electronic Payments Coalition, a lobbying group that represents big banks, credit unions and payment card networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Morgan Harper, director of policy and advocacy at the American Economic Liberties Project.

Also Featured

Ben Williams, credit card points evangelist.