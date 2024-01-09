On Point
The race for the Republican presidential nomination

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump hold up signs as he delivers remarks at a campaign event on Nov. 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Presidential primary season is set to begin.

But with former President Donald Trump holding commanding leads in the GOP contest, is the race already over?

"It's quite clear that Trump is trying to lock down the nomination before he gets convicted of anything," Jess Bidgood says.

"His opponents who are really trailing him in the polls have an incentive to stick it out that they wouldn't normally have."

So what is the narrow path to victory for Nikki Haley – or some other Republican not named Trump?

Today, On Point: The race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Guests

Whit Ayres, president of North Star Opinion Research, a GOP polling firm based in Alexandria, VA.

Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark. Former communications director for Jeb Bush 2016. Author of "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell."

Jess Bidgood, senior national political reporter for the Boston Globe.

This program aired on January 9, 2024.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Anthony Brooks

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

