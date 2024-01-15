On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Half a century of Black TV

46:49
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Jazz and funk trumpeter Donald Byrd and his group The Blackbyrds perform on the TV show 'Soul Train' circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jazz and funk trumpeter Donald Byrd and his group The Blackbyrds perform on the TV show 'Soul Train' circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Bethonie Butler’s new book "Black TV" showcases the 50-year evolution of television series centered on Black characters. From The Jeffersons, to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Abbott Elementary.

Today, Butler says the evolution of Black TV continues. Not just with actors, but who's creating new series.

"We’re sort of in a golden era of Black TV now, with creators like Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover. It’s just a really exciting time."

Today, On Point: Half a century of Black TV.

Guest

Bethonie Butler, author of "Black TV: Five decades of Groundbreaking Television from Soul Train to Black-ish and Beyond." Previously a reporter for the Washington Post, where she covered television and pop culture.

This program aired on January 15, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close