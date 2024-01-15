Bethonie Butler’s new book "Black TV" showcases the 50-year evolution of television series centered on Black characters. From The Jeffersons, to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Abbott Elementary.

Today, Butler says the evolution of Black TV continues. Not just with actors, but who's creating new series.

"We’re sort of in a golden era of Black TV now, with creators like Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover. It’s just a really exciting time."

Today, On Point: Half a century of Black TV.

Guest

Bethonie Butler, author of "Black TV: Five decades of Groundbreaking Television from Soul Train to Black-ish and Beyond." Previously a reporter for the Washington Post, where she covered television and pop culture.