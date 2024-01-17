AI's influence on election 2024

First there was fake news on social media. Now, there's AI, and its power to shape American politics.

"It is offering new ways of spreading disinformation, like the audio and video content, especially, but it's mostly just turbocharging existing efforts and making it a lot cheaper and easier," Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director at the watchdog group Accountable Tech, says.

AI has the power to make audio and videos of people saying anything their creators want.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, several states are trying to pass laws to stop the spread of deceitful AI generated political content. But very few have been able to do so.

Today, On Point: AI and its influence on election 2024.

Guest

Darrell West, senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation within the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution. Author of "How AI will transform the 2024 elections."

Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director at the watchdog group Accountable Tech.

Also Featured

Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota.