Inside Israel's divided war cabinet

Family members of hostages held by Hamas are furious.

They’ve stormed the Israeli parliament, calling for a deal to get the remaining hostages released.

But Israel’s war cabinet is split on a path forward.

Today, On Point: Israel's government, divided.

Guests

Dahlia Scheindlin, public opinion researcher and international political strategist. Columnist at Haaretz. Author of “The Crooked Timber of Democracy in Israel: Promise Unfulfilled."

David Makovsky, distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute. Director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations.

Also Featured

Dalia Kushnir, sister-in-law of Yair and Eitan Horn, Israelis who are currently being held hostage.