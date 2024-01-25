On Point
On Point
On Point
Inside Israel's divided war cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Justice Minister Yariv Levin (2-L) , Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (L) and cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs (2-R) attend the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on February 19, 2023. (ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Family members of hostages held by Hamas are furious.

They’ve stormed the Israeli parliament, calling for a deal to get the remaining hostages released.

But Israel’s war cabinet is split on a path forward.

Today, On Point: Israel's government, divided.

Guests

Dahlia Scheindlin, public opinion researcher and international political strategist. Columnist at Haaretz. Author of “The Crooked Timber of Democracy in Israel: Promise Unfulfilled."

David Makovsky, distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute. Director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations.

Also Featured

Dalia Kushnir, sister-in-law of Yair and Eitan Horn, Israelis who are currently being held hostage.

This program aired on January 25, 2024.

