On Point news analyst Jack Beatty has been reading "The Authoritarian Handbook: 2025," a new report by the bipartisan group Protect Democracy, outlining the promises, powers and plans of Donald Trump as he seeks to return to the White House.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900.