The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing an appeal of a Colorado court ruling this week that could keep former President Trump off the ballot.

It could profoundly shape the 2024 election — and American democracy.

Today, On Point: Should Trump be constitutionally barred from the presidency?

Guests

Mark Graber, Regents professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

John Yoo, Emanuel Heller professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley.

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University. Author of several books, including "On Tyranny" and "The Road to Unfreedom."

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a case that will have a profound impact on the 2024 presidential election, and longer term on American democracy. The case is Trump v. Anderson. And the question before the court, should Donald Trump be disqualified from the presidency?

Today's show comes in two parts. First, we'll hold a kind of miniature oral argument with two legal scholars who have filed 'friend of the court' briefs in this case, so that you get a flavor of the kind of argument that will be presented before the justices on Thursday. Then we'll turn to a historian to look into the past to understand what's at stake with the country's future in this case.

So let's start with Mark Graber. He's Regents professor at the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law, one of only seven professors ever to hold that chair. He's also one of the country's most prominent experts in constitutional law regarding insurrections. Between the nation's founding and post-Civil War reconstruction, he filed a brief arguing that the Constitution says Trump should be disqualified from the presidency.

Professor Graber, welcome to On Point.

MARK GRABER: Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Also with us is John Yoo. He's Emmanuel Heller professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley. He's filed a brief to the court arguing against disqualification. Professor Yoo is also recognized as one of the nation's preeminent conservative legal scholars.

He has extensive experience in constitutional and federal law, most notably during the first administration of President George W. Bush and the War on Terror. Whereas Deputy Attorney General in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, he authored a memo for the Bush administration arguing that U.S and international law did not protect unlawful combatants from "Enhanced Interrogation techniques."

Professor Yoo is also a fellow at the Claremont Institute, a group whose mission is to quote, restore the principles of the American founding to their preeminent authority in national life. Professor John Yoo, welcome to you.

JOHN YOO: Thanks. It's great to be with you.

CHAKRABARTI: First of all, I want to read Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which is where all the differing legal interpretations lie.

So that section reads, "No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress or elector of President and vice president, or hold any office, civil or military under the United States or under any state, who having previously taken an oath as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each house, remove such disability."

Okay, so let's begin with the first point of contention in the many briefs that have filed, been filed to the court in this case. And Professor Yoo, let me start with you. There's the simple disagreement over whether or not a president, a former president, qualifies as an officer of the United States in terms of what the Section 3 reads, your argument is?

YOO: Sometimes it helps when interpreting the Constitution to actually look at the text closely first before we get into all the history and precedent and practice. And here I think the text is fairly clear. It has two parts. One, the beginning, the first sentence you read, is what offices are you not allowed to hold?

And then the second part is, what office did you have in the past that disqualifies you for having this new post? So the first sentence, just the list of things you're not allowed to do, if you had engaged in insurrection and been, had taken oath before. Include, I think it's pretty precise. Senator, representative in Congress.

So a member of the legislature, elector for president and vice president. And then the phrase you just mentioned, Meghna, any office, civil or military under the United States. Now the Constitution pretty clearly distinguishes between President on the one hand, and an officer of the United States. An officer of the United States ... be like a cabinet officer or anyone below cabinet.

He or she might be all the way, be a prosecutor, a line prosecutor in the Justice Department at a U.S attorney's office. I think that the court has always made clear that the Constitution distinguishes between those two, because the president is not an officer. He's not, or she's not appointed.

She's not, or he's not picked by the president and confirmed by the Senate, for example. There's an appointments clause that takes care of that. Instead, the president is elected, in fact, the president and vice president, only people who are elected by the country as a whole. I think the text is even clearer when you dig deeper. Because in the sentence you read Meghna, it says you can't be an elector for president and vice president.

So in the text itself the 14th Amendment says you can't be an elector for president and vice president.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah.

YOO: So then why would they leave the word out when they talk about officer of the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Let me turn to Professor Graber for his response on that, because Professor Yoo is right.

There's no specificity around the word president here. But on the other hand, I also see that, in terms of elected offices, of course, senators and representatives are elected by the people in their state. And I say, I think there's a lot of let's say nebulousness around the phrase or "hold any office" in the United States.

So Professor Graber, what are your thoughts?

GRABER: First, please note that the general of the Air Force, which did not exist in 1866, is not mentioned. Cabinet officials are not mentioned. What we do know is every member of the 39th Congress that frames the 14th Amendment said the President was an officer of the United States.

We know that during the discussions and the ratification debates, everyone said, what's the purpose of the 14th Amendment, Section 3? It is to prevent from holding any office. Anyone who was an officer and participated insurrection, they would have been stunned, startled, would not know what you were talking about if they said there was this weird exception for a president who had never held any office.

Why would anyone in their right mind after all say a federal dog catcher who participates in an insurrection cannot hold an office? But there's an exemption for the highest office in the land. There, if the highest officer in the land bombs Congress, signs a pact with North Korea to drop an atomic bomb on Washington D.C., that person can still be president.

CHAKRABARTI: Why would anyone, because Textualism and originalism is a very powerful and deeply held legal line of scholarly thinking in this country. And there's many examples of when there's nothing else to look at. Perhaps, let me say not nothing else to look at, but it's trying to divine the intent of the founders, which is the basis upon which the court decides, Professor Graber.

GRABER: Presumably we don't think the founders were idiots. And so if we have an interpretation which has the founders doing something we think is stupid, that has no reason, we ask, did they mean that? And notice what I said, everybody in 1866 said a president is an office of the United States. So textualism and originalism.

If we take the date when the 14th Amendment was framed and ratified. Textualism and originalism support, including the president, what people may have meant 80 years ago. I think Professor Yoo was wrong about 80 years. But 80 years ago was not the debate. The debate is what would an ordinary person understand by officer of the United States in 1866, and here the historical and textual evidence is overwhelming.

CHAKRABARTI: So let me get professor Yoo to respond to that because I think professor, just to be clear for listeners, we are we are talking about the 14th Amendment as noted, which was not in the original text of the Constitution, right?

It is post-Civil War. So it's not necessarily, what did Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, et all intend in the original text of the Constitution. It is what did the crafters and the ratifiers of the 14th Amendment intend. So what's your response to that?

YOO: Actually, I think one way to understand this is there's a difference between textualism and originalism.

Textualism means looking at the whole text of the Constitution, reading it together, originalism which I have I have to confess, I have joyously engaged in from time to time. Originalism means look at the statements of the people who wrote and ratified the amendment at the time and try to understand what they meant.

But originalism, or this kind of history, should never, I think, overcome what the text itself says. So for example, we would say, what does free speech mean? And we could say what did the founders who wrote the First Amendment mean by that? We start with what does the word in the actual text of the Constitution mean when you read it altogether? This is not some made-up strange approach to interpret the Constitution. It started very early on. Chief Justice John Marshall used that approach when he read the Constitution to allow National Bank now. So what I read, and let me also say, this is a close question. I'm not claiming by any means that this is obvious and clear.

I think both sides here are very good arguments. But I think what you're hearing here on the other side is an effort to use that history, of which there's not a lot, because I think everyone has to see that no one really thought about this problem and that the comments about this are rather stray ones.

Is that enough to overcome the text? Because I don't think it's obvious. I actually, I don't, I don't agree at all that the text allays president into officer of the United States. Instead, repeatedly, the constitutional text makes a difference. They're impeached differently, they're appointed differently.

The Supreme Court has said in several opinions recently that the president and officer of the United States are different. This is something actually the justices on the court, they don't agree on much sometimes these days, but they seem to agree on that principle. Another question then that Mark raises is why would they do that?

It seems so irrational or senseless. One reason you might say, is because the provision already says you can't be an elector for president or vice president. So the people who wrote the 14th Amendment, as you said, I know this is right after the Civil War, this is the Reconstruction. They might've said, we won't let any Confederates become electors, so they're not going to pick a Confederate president.

Part II

CHAKRABARTI: Today, Professor John Yoo and Professor Mark Graber joins us. They have both filed briefs in the major case currently before the United Supreme Court. It's called Trump v. Anderson, and it is a case where the justices are being asked to decide whether Donald Trump should or should not be disqualified from the presidency.

Now professors, I'd like to dive into the second major question here, and that is of whether or not Donald Trump actually engaged or aided an insurrection on January 6th. Professor Graber, let me read a little bit from Professor Yoo's brief here to the court. Where he says that the breadth of the term insurrection, in the absence of legislative definition, is uncertain and indeterminate. And then the brief says, quote, if an insurrection against the constitution includes any interference with the execution of any of the functions of the branches of the federal government, it sweeps too widely. End quote. Professor Graber, is there a legal basis for a more robust definition for insurrection?

And did Donald Trump engage in that?

GRABER: Insurrection was well known in the 19th Century. John Marshall, first Chief Justice. Joseph Story. Benjamin Curtis, Stephen Field. All the justices had a common definition, an insurrection involved an assemblage. There was clearly an assemblage on January 6th. Lots of people, the assemblage was resisting in the case of the United States federal law.

That assemblage was resisting the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The third thing that we're resisting by force, violence and intimidation. People died; people were injured. There was clearly force, violence and intimidation on January 6th, and it must be for a public purpose. They were not there to sell congressional furniture on eBay.

They were there to protest a stolen election. The common law, constitutional rules are also very clear. Anyone who knowingly assists or incites an insurrection is an insurrectionist. Donald Trump uses incendiary rhetoric. He is told that's inspiring violence. He doubles down. He says, "Come to Washington and be wild."

He's told that is inspiring violence. He doubles down. He is told there are people in the crowd. Bent on violence. He says, when there's fraud, you don't do the usual things. Fight. Fight like hell, save our country. I think a reasonable person could conclude this is not a person who is simply for peace.

CHAKRABARTI: Professor Graber. Let me follow up with that though, because this is where admittedly, to both of you, my understanding of the far limits of speech protections is a little hazy. Because I've heard in response to your argument that it was, Trump never said, go directly to Congress and interfere or stop the count, the certification of electoral votes.

The things that he said that you cited could arguably be, have read in, a multiplicity of different ways. So how is that a direct support or incitement of insurrection?

GRABER: The question is, how would a reasonable person interpret it? So consider two versions. My spouse, knowing I'm going to be on this show, says, "Fight hard, Mark." Probably it's a metaphor.

My spouse seeing me with a gun, with a weapon. Says, "Fight those SOBs." That's probably an incitement to violence. Context matters. When you know people are armed. When you've been informed people are planning violence, and you tell them fight. When you tell them, when you're dealing with fraud, you don't use the usual methods.

I think a reasonable person could conclude that is incitement to violence.

CHAKRABARTI: Professor Yoo, do you see that same clarity around the definition of insurrection as Professor Graber lays out?

YOO: First, let me start out by saying you, Professor Graber, I'm conceding our reasonable people, so I'm not going to argue with whether you, either of you might think Donald Trump committed insurrection.

I don't think, I think this question is about who gets to decide whether there's an insurrection. Does every county official in the country who runs an election in their local town get to decide and get to strike, not just Donald Trump? Look, the clause applies to basically every federal and state officer elected and appointed.

Do they get to sit there and edit the ballots? I don't think so. I think instead what we should do is have Congress decide by statute and one more thing. Congress did pass a statute. There is an insurrection statute, it's a criminal violation, and Congress having passed that statute, could leave it up to the Justice Department.

To prosecute Donald Trump and anyone else connected with the January 6th, and I think if they're convicted, they would then trigger the 14th Amendment. Then I think state officials could, having seen that some officer in the federal government has found a legitimate process like a criminal trial, that Donald Trump was an insurrectionist, they could then strike him off the ballot.

Congress could issue some kind of resolution, as it did for Confederates after the Civil War, one way or the other. Now the problem is the January 6th protest, riot, whatever you want to call it, is being investigated by the special counsel in Washington, Jack Smith. And Jack Smith actually has not indicted Trump for insurrection.

Even though Joe Biden is out there calling Donald Trump an insurrectionist in his campaign speeches, I think that this is a conscious decision by the Biden administration. They could enforce a 14th amendment under the statute passed by Congress. They've chosen not to do so.

Otherwise, I think you could open up a Pandora's box where all kinds of state officials throughout the country, as we've seen in Colorado and Maine and other places, could start, thumbs up, thumbs down on whether I think a candidate was an insurrectionist. I hate to say it, but I think you're going to open up the possibility for retaliation. I could see Red State County officials saying, Oh, Joe Biden or someone of the Democratic Party is an insurrectionist too. Because I don't think they've been policing the border properly, so I'm going to strike them off the ballot, also.

CHAKRABARTI: I'm going to come back to you, Professor Graber, in a second. But Professor Yoo, your point about the slippery slope is well taken. We're going to discuss that a little bit later in the show with our historian. But with the idea that someone would've had to be formally accused by the Justice Department in this case, tried and convicted of insurrection.

Coming back to the idea of what's actually in the text of the Constitution, there's no provision in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment saying that a person needed to have been charged, tried, and convicted of insurrection. It just says, engage or supported or given aid and comfort to those. So why would you need to have that legal groundwork already have been laid in order to prove that a person is, has been disqualified?

YOO: This is actually a really deep constitutional problem. There are some constitutional provisions which take a automatic effect as you're describing, like the Bill of Rights when you're prosecuted by the government. You don't need the Congress to pass a statute to say, I can claim that I was searched without a warrant.

But there are other provisions in the constitution. We have, the court has said and has long been recognized to require Congress to implement in some way. For example, the president can't go around starting to appoint people to cabinet offices that Congress hasn't created yet. And so the question, this is a hard question.

I'm not saying this is easy, but it's a hard question whether this question of insurrection requires some kind of definition. The chief justice of the United States at the time of the 14th Amendment's Ratifications. Salmon Chase, he sat as a lower court judge. He heard a case very much like this one, where there was someone who had been met, part of the Confederacy, who had been an officer before.

Was challenged and he said, I think Congress has to pass a statute. This is a case that comes up one year after the ratification of the 14th Amendment. I'm not saying this is what he said to the people who wrote the amendment. Because he wasn't there, but it's pretty close in time. And lastly, I think on this question of insurrections, the problem is that if you don't have Congress pass a statute or if the other branches don't do it, as I said, the other branches could enforce it through prosecution or through passing.

Congress could pass a resolution. Then you're allowing anybody to define who's an insurrectionist, who happens to be in charge or involved in an election.

CHAKRABARTI: Professor Graber, so this gets us to the question of, professor, you just mentioned it about whether or not Section 3 of the 14th amendment is self-executing.

Now, here's, admittedly, I'm a lay person here, but here's my read of it. That there is a specific direction to Congress in Section 3. It's that last sentence. It says, Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each house remove such disability. So there's the constitution saying if Congress doesn't like that someone has been disqualified from office, in this case, the presidency, Congress can undo that. The implication there is that by the absence of that kind of specific language, that Congress must be the body that defines how this person may be disqualified, that the Constitution doesn't require it. That Section 3 is, as far as I can read, self-executing. Your thoughts on that?

Am I wrong on that?

GRABER: You're right. Let me make two points. There are lots of points in response and I'm sure John feels there are lots of points he would like to make in response to me, but I'll just settle two. First, if the 14th amendment is self-executing or is, sorry, not self-executing, then neither is the 13th, which means that if Congress repealed laws, slavery would be legal.

In the United States, I don't think anybody thinks that there's no reason to treat the 14th Amendment differently. Second, local officials enforce the constitution all the time. There's somebody speaking. Are they advocating insurrection or is this free speech? The first person who decides is the local police officer, but it doesn't stop there.

The local police officer's decision can be appealed to the local prosecutor. Eventually, we can get to the Supreme Court, so if local officials start throwing people off the ballot, those people will appeal and eventually the Supreme Court or Congress will decide, but it's not the case that a local official makes a decision that Donald Trump is disqualified and there's nothing anyone else can do about it.

It's the same rules for every other provision of the constitution. That's all people are asking, who want to disqualify Donald Trump. I know that when council is making arguments before the Supreme Court in oral argument, each side gets roughly half an hour. Unfortunately, we can't do that in this case. Because we need to, I want to move on and fulfill my promise to listeners that we're going to talk to a historian, but I do have one last question to both of you, and I appreciate the legal analysis that you've brought to this show. Because the questions about whether the president is an officer. What's the definition of, excuse me, insurrection, the role Congress has here. Those are the questions that will be before the court.

So hearing both of your arguments, I think, is very clarifying for listeners. But the last question I have for you is not so much one of law, but of country. On January 6th when you and the rest of us were watching what was unfolding in the halls of Congress. Did you have a worry at any time that the United States was on the precipice of ceasing to be the recognizable democracy it has been for 200 years?

Professor Yoo, how did you feel on that day?

YOO: I thought it was terrible. I'm not one of those people who thinks nothing happened on January 6th or that there were infiltrators from the government. I thought it was a terrible thing for our country. But I also expected, and I'm confident that our institutions are resilient enough to respond to it as they have.

I think that the people will have to decide on November, in the November elections, whether Donald Trump was responsible for January 6th and how much he was, if the Justice Department isn't going to pursue him for being an insurrectionist.

CHAKRABARTI: Professor Graber.

GRABER: I wasn't worried on January 6th because on January 7th people said there will be consequences.

This was an insurrection. The Constitution deals with this. Now we have people who seem to disagree with Abraham Lincoln, who said, once ballots are counted, there is no recourse for bullets, that people should not face the consequences of insurrection. There is a legal consequence in Section 3 and our democracy should impose it.

Mark Graber, he's Regents professor at the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law. Professor Graber, thank you so much for joining us.

GRABER: Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: And John Yoo, Emanuel Heller, professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley. Professor Yoo, thank you so much for being with us.

YOO: It was a lot of fun. Thanks for having me back.

CHAKRABARTI: Both of the professors we just heard of heard from, again, let me remind you, filed 'friend of the court' briefs in this major Supreme Court case that the court hears on Thursday. So that's the legal nitty-gritty, at least a taste of it, that the court's going to hear on Thursday.

But what about what's really at stake? What's underneath that legal nitty gritty? For that, let's turn to Timothy Snyder. He's professor of History at Yale University, author of many books, including "On Tyranny" and "The Road to Unfreedom." He's also submitted a 'friend of the court' brief in this Trump case.

Professor Snyder, welcome back.

TIMOTHY SNYDER: Very glad to be with you.

CHAKRABARTI: What kind of brief did you file and why?

SNYDER: I should say I co-signed a brief along with several other respected scholars, and I'm honored to be as associated with that brief. It's a different kind of argument. The argument is along the lines of let's forget for a moment, our American exceptionalism. Let's forget for a moment our habit of thinking our institutions will always protect us. Let's forget for a moment our idea that we are somehow a city on a hill. And let's ask how democracy in the 21st century actually collapses.

And so one looks around and one sees it collapses when heads of state and government refuse to allow power to be transferred peacefully. When they tried to do that in the 21st century, it's often through either bureaucratic means, like trying to put pressure on those who count the ballots or it's through state or privately organized violence.

So you look around the world for the last quarter century or so, and then you come back to the United States, and you say, "Aha, what's happening in the U.S. is not so special. It's not so exceptional. It's quite typical of the way that democracy goes under. President Trump's actions in late 2020 and early '21 are quite typical.

They resemble things that happen in say, Belarus or Cote d'Ivoire, and you say, okay, now let's look back and think about Section 3. What were the people who wrote Section 3 meaning to do, and you realize, okay, they were themselves aware of how an insurrection could lead to a civil war, and they were trying to create a general way to prevent an insurrection from becoming a civil war.

So looking outside the U.S. is a way of getting perspective on these debates, which can get awfully detailed otherwise.