On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Can a regional war be avoided with Iran?

47:00
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
A woman walks past anti-US graffiti outside the building formerly hosting the embassy of the United States in Tehran -- today known as the &quot;Den of Spies&quot; museum -- on January 30, 2024, amid tensions between Iran and the US over the regional repercussions of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman walks past anti-US graffiti outside the building formerly hosting the embassy of the United States in Tehran -- today known as the "Den of Spies" museum -- on January 30, 2024, amid tensions between Iran and the US over the regional repercussions of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria over the weekend.

The strikes were in response to the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on Jan. 28.

The U.S. says Iran-back militants launched the drone, hence American strikes on Iranian proxies. Will tensions in the region continue to rise?

Today, On Point: The U.S., Iran and the return to a terrible status quo.

Guests

Dan Byman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and director of the Security Studies Program.

Afshon Ostovar, associate professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School. Author of the forthcoming book "Wars of Ambition: The United States, Iran, and the Struggle for the Middle East."

This program aired on February 7, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close