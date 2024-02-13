On Point
On Point
On Point
The fight for transparent health care prices in America

An empty hospital bed in a patient room. (Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)
Although hospitals are required by law to post their prices online, only about 36% of hospitals are fully complying.

Congress and now even employers and unions are demanding that changes.

Today, On Point: The fight for transparent health care prices in America.

Guests

Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, a nonprofit organization seeking health care price transparency in the U.S.

Molly Smith, group vice president for public policy at the American Hospital Association.

Also Featured

Kevin Lyons, director of member benefits for the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

Zachary Bessler, software engineer and chief technology officer.

Jeff Millhollin, president and CEO of Pacific Steel & Recycling.

Adam Beck, senior vice president for commercial employer and product policy at America’s Health Insurance Plans.

This program aired on February 13, 2024.

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

