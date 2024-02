On Point news analyst Jack Beatty looks back to 1982 and the Presidency of Ronald Reagan as he considers how and why the U.S. should intervene to prevent an Israeli assault on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900.