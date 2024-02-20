Advertisement
A Ukraine-born journalist on his country's 'battle for survival'Resume
This week marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov, that means two years of stories of resilience and determination. He tells those stories in his new book "Our Enemies Will Vanish."
Today, On Point: A Ukraine-born journalist on his country's 'battle for survival.'
Guest
Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign-affairs correspondent at the Wall Street Journal. Author of "Our Enemies Will Vanish: The Russian Invasion and Ukraine's War of Independence."
Also Featured
Sergiy Stakhovsky, former professional tennis player from Ukraine.
This program aired on February 20, 2024.