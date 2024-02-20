This week marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov, that means two years of stories of resilience and determination. He tells those stories in his new book "Our Enemies Will Vanish."

Today, On Point: A Ukraine-born journalist on his country's 'battle for survival.'

Guest

Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign-affairs correspondent at the Wall Street Journal. Author of "Our Enemies Will Vanish: The Russian Invasion and Ukraine's War of Independence."

Also Featured

Sergiy Stakhovsky, former professional tennis player from Ukraine.