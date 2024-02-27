Coleman Hughes traces his ancestry back to enslaved people forced to work at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate. His grandfather was born into segregated America.

It's because of that deep family history that Hughes says, contrary to what many believe, racism in America is not the evil it once was.

We were now constantly seeing videos of things going wrong in the world with no journalistic context surrounding them," Hughes says. "And it also directly led to the general perception that racism was on the rise and a huge issue."

And the solution, Hughes says, is to strive for a color-blind society.

"What I mean by color blindness is that you try your best to treat people without regard to race. Both in your personal life, which is the less controversial half, but also in public policy, which is the more controversial half."

Today, On Point: Can 'colorblindness' lead to equality in America?

Guest

Coleman Hughes, author of "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America." Host of the podcast Conversations with Coleman. CNN analyst and contributor to The Free Press.