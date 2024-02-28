On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Your brain on menopause

47:12
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
MRI slice overlays displaying biomarker differences between each MT group and males. (Credit: &quot;Menopause impacts human brain structure, connectivity, energy metabolism, and amyloid-beta deposition&quot; /Sci Rep. 2021)
MRI slice overlays displaying biomarker differences between each MT group and males. (Credit: "Menopause impacts human brain structure, connectivity, energy metabolism, and amyloid-beta deposition" /Sci Rep. 2021)

Hot flashes. Brain fog. Sleep problems.

Millions of women go through menopause each year.

But what’s happening in the brain during this life transition?

Today, On Point: The new science on menopause.

Guests

Lisa Mosconi, neuroscientist and director of the Women’s Brain Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine. Author of the forthcoming book “The Menopause Brain: New Science Empowers Women to Navigate the Pivotal Transition with Knowledge and Confidence." Her previous books are “The XX Brain” and “Brain Food."

Also Featured

Dr. Jan Shifren, reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN. Director of Massachusetts General Hospital Midlife Women’s Center. Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

This program aired on February 28, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close