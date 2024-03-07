For almost a decade, Poland's democracy was in retreat.

But last fall, Poland successfully elected a pro-democracy government coalition.

What can its democratic resurgence teach the rest of the world?

Today, On Point: Lessons from Poland’s democratic resurgence.

Guests

Magdalena Góra, associate professor of political science at the Institute of European Studies of the Jagiellonian University.

Erica Frantz, associate professor of political science at Michigan State University.

Jan Kubik, political anthropologist at Rutgers University who studies the relationship between power and culture, social movements and protest politics, particularly in Poland.