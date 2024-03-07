On Point
On Point
On Point
Lessons from Poland’s democratic resurgence

46:52
''March of Million Hearts," pro-democratic rally in Warsaw gathered up to 1M participants (according to city officials), led by Donald Tusk, former Prime Minister of Poland and President of the European Council - and a leader of democratic opposition in Poland. (Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
''March of Million Hearts," pro-democratic rally in Warsaw gathered up to 1M participants (according to city officials), led by Donald Tusk, former Prime Minister of Poland and President of the European Council - and a leader of democratic opposition in Poland. (Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For almost a decade, Poland's democracy was in retreat.

But last fall, Poland successfully elected a pro-democracy government coalition.

What can its democratic resurgence teach the rest of the world?

Today, On Point: Lessons from Poland’s democratic resurgence.

Guests

Magdalena Góra, associate professor of political science at the Institute of European Studies of the Jagiellonian University.

Erica Frantz, associate professor of political science at Michigan State University.

Jan Kubik, political anthropologist at Rutgers University who studies the relationship between power and culture, social movements and protest politics, particularly in Poland.

This program aired on March 7, 2024.

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More from On Point

