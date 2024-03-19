On Point
Could ranked-choice voting take the poison out of politics?

46:55
A poll worker walks over to sanitize a voting booth after a voter leaves to walk their ballot over to the machines at Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. (Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Alaska and Maine use ranked choice voting in elections.

Four other states could soon join them.

Could ranked-choice voting take some of the poison out of politics?

Today, On Point: We learn why more states are considering ranked-choice voting.

Guests

Liz Ruskin, political reporter for Alaska Public Media.

Deb Otis, director of research and policy at FairVote, an organization that advocates for ranked choice voting.

Also Featured

Phil Izon, director of Alaskans for Honest Elections, a group seeking to repeal Alaska's ranked choice voting system.

Lee Drutman, senior fellow at New America, a left-leaning think tank.

Rachael Cobb, chair and associate professor of political science and legal studies at Suffolk University.

This program aired on March 19, 2024.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

