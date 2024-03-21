On Point
On Point
On Point
How disinformation 'sabotages America'

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2023, shows a phone screen showing a social media video marked as an &quot;altered video,&quot; in front of a fact-checked image of news anchors where the claim about them was found to be false. In a Facebook video viewed by thousands, CNN's Wolf Blitzer appears to hawk a diabetes drug. In another, &quot;CBS Mornings&quot; host Gayle King seems to endorse weight loss products. But the clips are doctored -- the latest in a rash of deepfakes that hijack images of trusted news personalities in spurious ads, undermining confidence in the news media. (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Nearly 40% of Americans say they have no trust in news media, according to a 2023 Gallup poll.

Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade says disinformation is seeping into every aspect of our political and social lives.

How can we stop it?

Today, On Point: How disinformation 'sabotages America.'

Guest

Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. Former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Author of "Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Attack From Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America by Barbara
McQuade (Seven Stories Press, 2024).

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

