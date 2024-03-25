On Point
On Point
On Point
Inside the 'no social media' movement

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Should kids be allowed on social media?

A growing number of families are saying "no" to social media at all.

Today, On Point: Inside the 'no social media' movement.

Guests

Felicia Hernandez, parent of an 11-year-old.

Katie Longhauser, parent of three kids who are 11, 9, and 6 years old.

Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future, an organization that works to protect people's basic rights in the digital age. Parent.

Also Featured

Denise Rappmund, parent in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Sacha Rappmund, 11-year-old in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Zach Rausch, associate research scientist at New York University. Lead researcher for the book "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness."

This program aired on March 25, 2024.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
