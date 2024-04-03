On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

'Pig-butchering': The online scam that's raked in $75 billion and counting

47:32
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as &quot;pig butchering,&quot; exchanged with a person who would turn out to be a scammer. (Bastien Inzarrualde/AFP via Getty Images)
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as "pig butchering," exchanged with a person who would turn out to be a scammer. (Bastien Inzarrualde/AFP via Getty Images)

The 'pig-butchering scam.'

It's a criminal industry that targets the vulnerable, engages in human trafficking, and exploits weaknesses in digital currency.

How does it work?

Today, On Point: The online scam that's raked in $75 billion and counting.

Guests

Alvin Camba, assistant professor at the Joseph Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. Faculty affiliate at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Author of "Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall."

Also Featured

Neo Lu, former hostage in Myanmar scam operation.

Brian Bruce, chief of operations for Global Anti Scam Organization and former victim of online scam.

This program aired on April 3, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close