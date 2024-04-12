On Point
The high cost of the youth sports arms race

Middle school cross-country runners take off in a group training session. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Youth sports are supposed to be about fun and team spirit.

But now, kids are training year-round and joining expensive travel leagues earlier.

It’s costing families, and kids too.

Today, On Point: The high cost of the youth sports arms race.

Guests

Jennifer Howell, former soccer player.

Tom Farrey, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program. Founder of Project Play. Author of "Game On: The All-American Race to Make Champions of Our Children."

Also Featured

Oluwatoyosi Owoeye, director of the Translational Sports Injury Prevention Lab at St. Louis University.

Linda Flanagan, author of "Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania are ruining Kids’ Sports—and Why It Matters."

This program aired on April 12, 2024.

