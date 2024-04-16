Battleground: How the outcome of the Ohio Senate race affects us all

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown vs. Trump-backed Bernie Moreno.

The 2024 Ohio senate contest could determine the balance of power in of the U.S. senate.

Today, On Point: What’s at stake in Ohio and how the outcome might affect all of us.

Guests

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and TV statehouse bureau chief.

Christopher Devine, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton.

Tim Ryan, founder of the group "We the People," which aims to organize voters who feel exhausted by partisan politics. He was Ohio’s representative to the U.S. House for 20 years – from 2003 to 2023.