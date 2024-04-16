On Point
On Point
On Point
Battleground: How the outcome of the Ohio Senate race affects us all

47:12
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump greets Ohio Republican candidate for US Senate Bernie Moreno during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump greets Ohio Republican candidate for US Senate Bernie Moreno during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown vs. Trump-backed Bernie Moreno.

The 2024 Ohio senate contest could determine the balance of power in of the U.S. senate.

Today, On Point: What’s at stake in Ohio and how the outcome might affect all of us.

Guests

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and TV statehouse bureau chief.

Christopher Devine, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton.

Tim Ryan, founder of the group "We the People," which aims to organize voters who feel exhausted by partisan politics. He was Ohio’s representative to the U.S. House for 20 years – from 2003 to 2023.

This program aired on April 16, 2024.

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

