Your data, the U.S. government and the 'new American surveillance state'

TOPSHOT - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, making his first formal appearance at a Congressional hearing, seeks to allay widespread fears ignited by the leaking of private data on tens of millions of users to British firm Cambridge Analytica working on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, making his first formal appearance at a Congressional hearing, seeks to allay widespread fears ignited by the leaking of private data on tens of millions of users to British firm Cambridge Analytica working on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Your exact location, what apps you use, the last thing you bought online.

Your data is for sale – and the U.S. government is buying it.

Today, On Point: What you need to know about the shadowy world of data collection.

Guests

Byron Tau, journalist. Author of “Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government is Creating a New American Surveillance State." Currently works at the Albritton Journalism Institute.

This program aired on April 18, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Deborah Becker

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

