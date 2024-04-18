Your data, the U.S. government and the 'new American surveillance state'46:53
Your exact location, what apps you use, the last thing you bought online.
Your data is for sale – and the U.S. government is buying it.
Today, On Point: What you need to know about the shadowy world of data collection.
Guests
Byron Tau, journalist. Author of “Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government is Creating a New American Surveillance State." Currently works at the Albritton Journalism Institute.
This program aired on April 18, 2024.