More than 80% of Black smokers smoke menthol cigarettes.

The FDA is now pushing to ban the products, saying it will prevent death and disease.

Today, On Point: Should the U.S. ban menthol cigarettes?

Guests

Phillip Gardiner, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council. Public health activist.

Dr. Alan Blum, director of the University of Alabama Center for the Study of Tobacco and Society. Gerald Leon Wallace Endowed Chair of Family Medicine at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Family physician.

Also Featured

Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association.