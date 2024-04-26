On Point
Should the U.S. ban menthol cigarettes?

Packs of menthol cigarettes are displayed for sale in a smoke shop on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
More than 80% of Black smokers smoke menthol cigarettes.

The FDA is now pushing to ban the products, saying it will prevent death and disease.

Today, On Point: Should the U.S. ban menthol cigarettes?

Guests

Phillip Gardiner, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council. Public health activist.

Dr. Alan Blum, director of the University of Alabama Center for the Study of Tobacco and Society. Gerald Leon Wallace Endowed Chair of Family Medicine at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Family physician.

Also Featured

Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association.

This program aired on April 26, 2024.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

