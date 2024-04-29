On Point
Underground addiction care in Mexico — and its spread to the U.S.

View of the addiction clinic. (ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Across Mexico, thousands of illegal rehab centers treat patients with drug addiction, often holding them against their will.

Now, these "anexos" — informal, underground treatment facilities — are here in the United States.

Today, On Point: Illegal addiction care in Mexico — and its spread to the U.S.

Guests

Angela Garcia, professor of anthropology at Stanford University. Author of "The Way That Leads Among the Lost: Life, Death and Hope in Mexico City’s Anexos."

This program aired on April 29, 2024.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

