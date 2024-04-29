Underground addiction care in Mexico — and its spread to the U.S.

Across Mexico, thousands of illegal rehab centers treat patients with drug addiction, often holding them against their will.

Now, these "anexos" — informal, underground treatment facilities — are here in the United States.

Today, On Point: Illegal addiction care in Mexico — and its spread to the U.S.

Guests

Angela Garcia, professor of anthropology at Stanford University. Author of "The Way That Leads Among the Lost: Life, Death and Hope in Mexico City’s Anexos."