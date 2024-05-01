On Point
Author Amy Tan's 'backyard bird chronicles'

Bird watchers look through their binoculars at a bird pointed out by naturalist Doug Hitchcox during the weekly bird walk at Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Celebrated author Amy Tan doesn’t just write best-selling novels.

She’s a passionate birder, too.

Her new book on birding describes the wonder she sees looking out her window.

Today, On Point: Author Amy Tan's 'backyard bird chronicles.'

Guest

Amy Tan, New York Times bestselling author of many books, including "The Joy Luck Club" and "The Valley of Amazement." Her new book is "The Backyard Bird Chronicles."

This program aired on May 1, 2024.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

