The story behind 2022's secret Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations

46:59
Ukrainian Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) shakes hands with Russian negotiators prior the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Brest region on March 3, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted over two years.

But just weeks after Russia's 2022 invasion, both sides came close to a settlement that could have ended the war and saved thousands of lives.

Today, On Point: The story behind those secret, thwarted negotiations.

Guests

Sergey Radchenko, the Wilson E. Schmidt distinguished professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Co-author of the Foreign Affairs article The Talks That Could Have Ended the War in Ukraine.

Samuel Charap, distinguished chair in Russia and Eurasia Policy and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. Co-author of the Foreign Affairs article The Talks That Could Have Ended the War in Ukraine.

This program aired on May 6, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

