'Buy now, pay later' loans for just about everything are growing.

But there’s barely any data or regulation on this emerging market.

Are consumers being helped or hurt by this new lending option?

Today, On Point: The unregulated boom in the 'buy now, pay later' market.

Guests

Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo. Author of the report "Buy Now Pay Later: The Phantom Debt."

Jennifer Chien, senior policy counsel in the Financial Fairness team at Consumer Reports, a pro-consumer non-profit. Author of the report "Buy now, pay later: Policy measures to mitigate consumer risks from evolving business practices."

Penny Lee, president and CEO of the Financial Technology Association, a Washington, DC-based trade association representing several “buy now, pay later” providers such as Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip.

Also Featured

Jessica Kushner, buy now pay later user.

Deijanae Duncan-Graves, buy now pay later user.

Ann Butler, buy now pay later user.