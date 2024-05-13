On Point
Can Caitlin Clark mark a turning point for the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after a second half three point basket against the Dallas Wings during a pre season game at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after a second half three point basket against the Dallas Wings during a pre season game at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NCAA’s all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark begins her WNBA career on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark helped elevate the game of basketball to new heights at the college level.

What impact will she have in the pros?

Today, On Point: Caitlin Clark's turning point for the WNBA.

Guests

Rebecca Lobo, women’s basketball analyst for ESPN. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University whose research specializes in gender issues in sports.

Also Featured

Theresa Runstedtler, associate professor of history at American University. Author of "Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA."

This program aired on May 13, 2024.

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

