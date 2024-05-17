Two of rap’s biggest stars are feuding.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been lobbing diss tracks back and forth for weeks.

What does this say about modern hip-hop culture?

Today, On Point: Breaking down the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Guests

Alphonse Pierre, senior writer at Pitchfork.

Jacques Morel, freelance content creator and producer. Former senior correspondent at Genius.