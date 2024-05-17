On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Breaking down the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

46:52
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage. (Ollie Millington/Redferns)
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage. (Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Two of rap’s biggest stars are feuding.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been lobbing diss tracks back and forth for weeks.

What does this say about modern hip-hop culture?

Today, On Point: Breaking down the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Guests

Alphonse Pierre, senior writer at Pitchfork.

Jacques Morel, freelance content creator and producer. Former senior correspondent at Genius.

This program aired on May 17, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close