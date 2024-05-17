Advertisement
Breaking down the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar
Two of rap’s biggest stars are feuding.
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been lobbing diss tracks back and forth for weeks.
What does this say about modern hip-hop culture?
Today, On Point: Breaking down the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
Guests
Alphonse Pierre, senior writer at Pitchfork.
Jacques Morel, freelance content creator and producer. Former senior correspondent at Genius.
This program aired on May 17, 2024.