How AI is polluting our culture

47:34
Close-up of a person's hand using the Midjourney generative AI image generator in Lafayette, California on May 7, 2024 (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Close-up of a person's hand using the Midjourney generative AI image generator in Lafayette, California on May 7, 2024 (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

AI-generated content online is almost impossible to avoid. There are AI-boosted Google search results, AI-generated imagery, AI-generated articles, AI-generated music, even AI-generated children's TV shows.

Neuroscientist Erik Hoel says we're drowning in “AI dream slop.”

Today, On Point: The cost to our humanity in a world of synthetic culture.

Guest

Erik Hoel, neuroscientist and writer. Author of the Substack newsletter The Intrinsic Perspective.

This program aired on May 21, 2024.

