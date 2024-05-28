On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Why the ancient philosophy of stoicism is having a modern revival

47:31
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
(Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Greco-Roman philosophy of stoicism is having a moment. Through wisdom, temperance, courage and justice you can create a virtuous, well-lived life.

But have modern-day stoics got it right?

Today, On Point: Why the ancient philosophy of stoicism is having a modern revival.

Guests

Margaret Graver, professor in classics at Dartmouth College.

Nancy Sherman, professor of philosophy at Georgetown University.

Also Featured

Ryan Holiday, author, businessman and podcaster.

Ryan Mulkowsky, former pastor, current hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator, mental health therapist.

John Knighton, co-founder of the Redwood Stoa.

This program aired on May 28, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close