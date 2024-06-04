Advertisement
How women became America's safety net
Other countries have social safety nets. The U.S. has women.
In the new book "Holding it Together: How Women Became America's Safety Net," sociologist Jessica Calarco says it’s time that changed.
Today, On Point: How women became America's safety net.
Guests
Jessica Calarco, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Her new book is "Holding it Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net."
Becky Logue-Conroy, research analyst with the Center for Women in Work, which is in the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers.
Angelique Espinoza, director of policy at Good Business Colorado.
This program aired on June 4, 2024.