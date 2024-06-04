Other countries have social safety nets. The U.S. has women.

In the new book "Holding it Together: How Women Became America's Safety Net," sociologist Jessica Calarco says it’s time that changed.

Today, On Point: How women became America's safety net.

Guests

Jessica Calarco, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Her new book is "Holding it Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net."

Becky Logue-Conroy, research analyst with the Center for Women in Work, which is in the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers.

Angelique Espinoza, director of policy at Good Business Colorado.