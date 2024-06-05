'We are underreacting to how serious this moment is'

Many Republicans in Congress are dodging the question of whether they’ll accept this year’s election results.

What’s at stake in 2024 if only one party will accept defeat?

Today, On Point: Election fraud and America's democratic future.

Guests

Francisco Aguilar, Nevada secretary of state.

Sarah Longwell, Republican pollster and strategist. Director of the Republican Accountability Project. Founder and publisher of the center-right online publication The Bulwark. Host of the podcast "The Focus Group."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian Studies at New York University. Author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present." She has a newsletter on democracy around the world and in the U.S. on Substack called Lucid.

Also Featured

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state.