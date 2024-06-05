On Point
On Point
On Point
'We are underreacting to how serious this moment is'

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump hold up signs while he delivers remarks during a campaign event on November 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump hold up signs while he delivers remarks during a campaign event on November 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Many Republicans in Congress are dodging the question of whether they’ll accept this year’s election results.

What’s at stake in 2024 if only one party will accept defeat?

Today, On Point: Election fraud and America's democratic future.

Guests

Francisco Aguilar, Nevada secretary of state.

Sarah Longwell, Republican pollster and strategist. Director of the Republican Accountability Project. Founder and publisher of the center-right online publication The Bulwark. Host of the podcast "The Focus Group."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian Studies at New York University. Author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present." She has a newsletter on democracy around the world and in the U.S. on Substack called Lucid.

Also Featured

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state.

This program aired on June 5, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

