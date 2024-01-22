What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump voters

Before Donald Trump entered politics, the GOP was the party of Reagan — free trade, free markets, corporate primacy, projecting American military might around the world.

"Trump basically took an axe to all of that to the sort of standing neoliberal order," Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek, says.

Taking an axe to the neoliberal order earned Trump the unquestioning support of many white, working-class voters.

Voters who in the past may have cast ballots for Democrats, or for no one at all. They represent an often-ignored quadrant of the American electorate.

"Nobody’s speaking to this huge quarter of the country who are economically liberal but they’re socially conservative," Ungar-Sargon says.

Today, On Point: What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump’s most passionate voters.

Guests

Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek. Author of "Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy" and the forthcoming "Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women."

Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark. Host of the podcast The Focus Group. Founder of the Republican Accountability Project.

Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American." Author of “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”