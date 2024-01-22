On Point
What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump voters

TOPSHOT - Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, on November 8, 2023. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Before Donald Trump entered politics, the GOP was the party of Reagan — free trade, free markets, corporate primacy, projecting American military might around the world.

"Trump basically took an axe to all of that to the sort of standing neoliberal order," Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek, says.

Taking an axe to the neoliberal order earned Trump the unquestioning support of many white, working-class voters.

Voters who in the past may have cast ballots for Democrats, or for no one at all. They represent an often-ignored quadrant of the American electorate.

"Nobody’s speaking to this huge quarter of the country who are economically liberal but they’re socially conservative," Ungar-Sargon says.

Today, On Point: What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump’s most passionate voters.

Guests

Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek. Author of "Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy" and the forthcoming "Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women."

Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark. Host of the podcast The Focus Group. Founder of the Republican Accountability Project.

Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American." Author of “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”

This program aired on January 22, 2024.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

